UK Conservatives Leading Labour By 8 Points In Voting Intent Poll

Fri 13th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

UK Conservatives Leading Labour By 8 Points in Voting Intent Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The British ruling Conservative Party is currently enjoying an eight-point lead over Labour, a fresh YouGov voting intent poll shows.

"The Conservatives are now on 40% (-1), while Labour have 32% of the vote (-1)," the pollster said.

The Liberal Democrats stand at 9%, followed by the Greens and Reform UK with 7% and  2%, respectively.

In addition, 30% of respondents consider Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be a better candidate for the post than Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, who, nonetheless, has 28% of support, according to the findings.

The survey was conducted among 2,169 Britons from August 11-12 for The Times.

The next general election in the United Kingdom is scheduled for May, 2024.

