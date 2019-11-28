(@FahadShabbir)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party is set to win 359 seats in the general election on December 12, which would give them a 68-seat majority in parliament, a poll with prior success of predicting election results showed on Thursday

"The release of our first MRP model projection for the 2019 election suggests that this time round the Conservatives are set for a majority. If the election were held today we project that the Tories would win 359 seats (a gain of 42 from 2017)," Anthony Wells, director of political and social research at YouGov, stated in a press release on the poll's results.

The MRP model differs from traditional polls by projecting how particular Constituencies vote, whereas traditional voting intention polls often measure the share of the entire UK vote. The MRP model is considered to be one of the best predictors of election results, as it accurately called 93 percent of the seats in the 2017 general election, YouGov stated on their website.

The latest YouGov survey was conducted for The Times newspaper and based upon 100,319 interviews conducted in the past week.

It found that the ruling Conservatives are set to make significant gains in Labour constituencies that voted for Brexit in the 2016 referendum. To win a majority in parliament, a party needs to secure at least 326 seats.

"The swing to the Conservative party is bigger in areas that voted to Leave in 2016, with the bulk of the projected Tory gains coming in the North and the urban West Midlands, as well as former mining seats in the East Midlands," Wells noted.

The Labour Party, whose leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has come under fire for his inability to properly handle cases of alleged anti-Semitism within the party, are projected to win 211 seats, a decrease of 51, the report stated. The Scottish National Party is on course to secure 43 seats, the Liberal Democrats 13 seats and the Brexit Party no seats.

Thursday's YouGov poll is the latest in a string of predicted victories for Prime Minister Johnson ahead of December's election. A YouGov survey among 1,689 adults from October 27-28 found that Brexit-weary citizens supported Johnson's desire to swiftly enact the UK's exit from the European Union.