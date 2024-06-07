UK Conservatives stare defeat in the face even in stronghold

Even in Surrey, a historic stronghold of UK Conservatives, voters are tempted to give opposition parties a chance at the July 4 general election, saying successive governments have "made a mess of it"

Godalming, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Even in Surrey, a historic stronghold of UK Conservatives, voters are tempted to give opposition parties a chance at the July 4 general election, saying successive governments have "made a mess of it".

With its pretty stone houses, window boxes and main street lined with small shops, Godalming is a typical country town in affluent southeast England, about an hour's train ride from London.

Many of the town's 20,000 residents are retirees and from wealthy backgrounds, and have always sent a Conservative MP to the UK parliament at Westminster.

Jeremy Hunt, the current finance minister, has served the constituency since 2005 but is now one of the most prominent Tories threatened with losing their seat, with polls suggesting the centrist Liberal Democrat party could come out on top.

Defeat for Hunt would be a political earthquake for the Tories, who have had five prime ministers during a tumultuous period in UK history that has encompassed Brexit, the Covid pandemic and more recently the cost-of-living crisis caused by high inflation.

"I'm normally quite right-wing, but this time around I have no idea to be quite honest," Claudette Forrester, a 61-year-old former finance employee, told AFP on the town's main street.

Forrester, who now cares for her disabled daughter, is disappointed by the Conservatives' 14 years in power.

"I feel like they don't know what the everyday person has to go through in life. When you go shopping, you've got to count the pennies because food is extortionate," she said.

"We need to change and we need improvements," agreed Ian, a 70-year-old retiree and former National Health Service (NHS) worker.

He said he would vote for the centre-left Labour, which polls predict will win a huge majority nationwide.

"I want the current Conservative government to go away. They have done terrible things to this country," he told AFP, outside a branch of the upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose.

He cited the struggles of the state-funded NHS, which now has record waiting lists, and the handling of the pandemic.

Other voters also said the state of the NHS was a major issue, along with the scandals of Boris Johnson's government, such as parties held in Downing Street during lockdown.

Most disgruntled voters say they will vote for Liberal Democrat Paul Follows, a local figure unknown at the national level.