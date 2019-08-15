UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Conservatives Unlikely To Back Opposition Against Johnson - European Parliament Member

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 09:02 PM

UK Conservatives Unlikely to Back Opposition Against Johnson - European Parliament Member

UK Conservative lawmakers are unlikely to back Labour in a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnson even if some of them are opposed to his policy on Brexit, Jonathan Bullock, a member of the European Parliament for the United Kingdom, told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) UK Conservative lawmakers are unlikely to back Labour in a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Boris Johnson even if some of them are opposed to his policy on Brexit, Jonathan Bullock, a member of the European Parliament for the United Kingdom, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Labour called on Conservative lawmakers to back the opposition in blocking a no-deal Brexit. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a letter to opposition parties and several Conservative lawmakers that he would trigger a no-confidence vote in Johnson. Corbyn suggested that his "strictly time-limited temporary government" would hold a general election.

"This is ludicrous. There are indeed still many Conservative [members of parliament] MPs who don't want to quit the European Union, but they hate Labour, especially under Leftist Jeremy Corbyn even more than they distrust Boris Johnson. So, there is very little chance that Corbyn will get any of them to vote for his ridiculous proposal," Bullock said.

The member of the Brexit Party pointed out that Corbyn did not seem to have enough support from the opposition parties.

The leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, said she would work with anyone to stop Brexit, but the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, suggested that someone other than Corbyn should head a temporary government.

"The initial response from the other opposition parties shows anyway that Mr Corbyn doesn't have the numbers to get his plan through. Many MPs would like to stop a no-deal Brexit but getting them to agree on how to do it that's a different matter altogether," Bullock said.

Johnson, who assumed office in July, has stressed that he would try to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement to get rid of the backstop clause, but if that did not happen the United Kingdom would still leave on the agreed deadline of October 31 even without a deal. Meanwhile, the European Union has repeatedly said it would not reopen talks on the withdrawal deal agreed with Johnson's predecessor Theresa May, who left after failing several times to push the agreement through the UK parliament.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote European Union United Kingdom Turkish Lira Brexit May July October Democrats From Government Agreement Election 2018 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Germany to Increase Monthly Benefits to Holocaust ..

3 minutes ago

Growth of Global Merchandise Trade Likely to Remai ..

3 minutes ago

UK, Norway Reinforce Commitment to Jointly Patrol ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Indian Ambassador ..

4 minutes ago

Syed Fakhar Imam urges world powers to play role f ..

9 minutes ago

Over 1Mln People Granted UK Settlement Status Unde ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.