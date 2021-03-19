UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Considering COVID-19 Certificate To Facilitate Reopening Sports Stadiums - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 02:50 PM

UK Considering COVID-19 Certificate to Facilitate Reopening Sports Stadiums - Minister

UK minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, said on Friday that the government is considering issuing COVID-19 certificates to facilitate the return of sports fans into the stadiums

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) UK minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, said on Friday that the government is considering issuing COVID-19 certificates to facilitate the return of sports fans into the stadiums.

"We'll be testing whether we can use COVID certifications to help facilitate the return of sporting events," Dowden told Sky news broadcaster.

The sports minister said, however, that no final decision has been taken so far, but that he is working through the details with the minister for the Cabinet Office, Michael Gove, who is leading the government's review of COVID-19 vaccine and testing certification due to be published on June 21.

Dowden said, however, that the eventual certificate would not be a vaccine passport, which has already been ruled out as discriminatory by prime minister Boris Johnson, but a way to prove that a person attending a sporting event has had the vaccine or successful negative test result.

"It may be one of the things that could help ensure that we could get more people back into stadium," he stressed.

According to Johnson's roadmap out of the current lockdown, which started on March 8 with the reopening of schools in England, from May 17, indoor events will be capped at 50 percent capacity or 1,000, whichever is lower, and for outdoor events, the limit will be 50 percent capacity or 4,000, whichever is lower.

Larger outdoor venues such as football stadiums will be allowed up to 10,000 people or be a quarter full, whichever is lower.

The English Football League has estimated in around �200 million ($279 million) the losses caused by the ban on fans attending live matches during the 2020/21 season.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister Sports United Kingdom March May June Media Event From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

NATO-Hunted Russian Submarine Communicating With M ..

2 minutes ago

Kabul Welcomes Extended 'Troika' Statement After M ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin on Russia's Relations With US: We Hope for ..

3 minutes ago

Georgian Comatose Nurse Dies Days After Receiving ..

3 minutes ago

FBR chairman listens complaints of taxpayers in E- ..

3 minutes ago

Seminar held to mark Pakistan day

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.