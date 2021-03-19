UK Considering COVID-19 Certificate to Facilitate Reopening Sports Stadiums - Minister

UK minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, said on Friday that the government is considering issuing COVID-19 certificates to facilitate the return of sports fans into the stadiums

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) UK minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, said on Friday that the government is considering issuing COVID-19 certificates to facilitate the return of sports fans into the stadiums.

"We'll be testing whether we can use COVID certifications to help facilitate the return of sporting events," Dowden told Sky news broadcaster.

The sports minister said, however, that no final decision has been taken so far, but that he is working through the details with the minister for the Cabinet Office, Michael Gove, who is leading the government's review of COVID-19 vaccine and testing certification due to be published on June 21.

Dowden said, however, that the eventual certificate would not be a vaccine passport, which has already been ruled out as discriminatory by prime minister Boris Johnson, but a way to prove that a person attending a sporting event has had the vaccine or successful negative test result.

"It may be one of the things that could help ensure that we could get more people back into stadium," he stressed.

According to Johnson's roadmap out of the current lockdown, which started on March 8 with the reopening of schools in England, from May 17, indoor events will be capped at 50 percent capacity or 1,000, whichever is lower, and for outdoor events, the limit will be 50 percent capacity or 4,000, whichever is lower.

Larger outdoor venues such as football stadiums will be allowed up to 10,000 people or be a quarter full, whichever is lower.

The English Football League has estimated in around �200 million ($279 million) the losses caused by the ban on fans attending live matches during the 2020/21 season.