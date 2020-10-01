UK Considering Creation of Floating Asylum Centers on Retired Ferries - Reports

The UK authorities are considering the idea of processing asylum seekers on disused ferries off the country's coast to "prevent abuse of the system and criminality," The Times newspaper reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The UK authorities are considering the idea of processing asylum seekers on disused ferries off the country's coast to "prevent abuse of the system and criminality," The Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the media, the UK authorities are considering the option of buying decommissioned ferries and converting them into asylum-processing centers that would be located off the coast of the United Kingdom.

Earlier, the country's authorities also considered the idea of creating similar centers for refugees and migrants on retired oil platforms in the North Sea, as well as islands belonging to the United Kingdom. However, such options were rejected due to the high cost and risks.

The media added that a project on creating floating asylum centers would soon be submitted to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for consideration.