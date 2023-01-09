UK Considering Possibility of Supplying Challenger 2 Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

The United Kingdom is considering the possibility of supplying its Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the special military operation, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The United Kingdom is considering the possibility of supplying its Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the special military operation, Sky news reported on Monday, citing sources.

The UK can offer Ukraine about 10 Challenger 2 tanks, the sources said.

The final decision on the tanks' supply has not yet been made, according to the broadcaster.

In late December, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kiev was hoping to receive tanks from Western countries in 2023.

Last week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden that Germany would supply Ukraine with some 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and a US-made Patriot missile system before the end of March.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak previously said that Britain intends to maintain or increase the military assistance provided to Ukraine in 2023.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov repeatedly noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.