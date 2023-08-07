UK Considering Sending Illegal Migrants to Ascension Island Instead of Rwanda - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The government of the United Kingdom is considering the possibility of deporting illegal migrants to its Atlantic overseas territory of Ascension Island if its plan to relocate them to Rwanda is defeated in court, The Telegraph reported on Monday, citing a government source.

The UK Court of Appeal ruled in late June that the government's plan to relocate illegal immigrants to Rwanda to deter irregular arrivals by boat was illegal, paving the way for the matter to be considered by the Supreme Court.

A government source told the newspaper that ministers were reviewing options ahead of the court ruling. London is also reported to be in talks with five African countries to take in migrants.

Meanwhile, the first group of immigrants was moved to the Bibby Stockholm barge, which the government plans to use as a housing facility to save taxpayers money, Sky news reported.

Illegal migration has been a pressing issue for the UK for years and only intensified after the country left the European Union in 2020. In April 2022, the UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement, stipulating that people recognized by the UK government as illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for the processing of their documents, obtaining asylum and relocation.