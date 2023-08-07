Open Menu

UK Considering Sending Illegal Migrants To Ascension Island Instead Of Rwanda - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 06:20 PM

UK Considering Sending Illegal Migrants to Ascension Island Instead of Rwanda - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The government of the United Kingdom is considering the possibility of deporting illegal migrants to its Atlantic overseas territory of Ascension Island if its plan to relocate them to Rwanda is defeated in court, The Telegraph reported on Monday, citing a government source.

The UK Court of Appeal ruled in late June that the government's plan to relocate illegal immigrants to Rwanda to deter irregular arrivals by boat was illegal, paving the way for the matter to be considered by the Supreme Court.

A government source told the newspaper that ministers were reviewing options ahead of the court ruling. London is also reported to be in talks with five African countries to take in migrants.

Meanwhile, the first group of immigrants was moved to the Bibby Stockholm barge, which the government plans to use as a housing facility to save taxpayers money, Sky news reported.

Illegal migration has been a pressing issue for the UK for years and only intensified after the country left the European Union in 2020. In April 2022, the UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement, stipulating that people recognized by the UK government as illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for the processing of their documents, obtaining asylum and relocation.

Related Topics

Supreme Court European Union Ascension London Stockholm United Kingdom Rwanda Money April June 2020 Government Agreement Court Housing

Recent Stories

El Jadida Horse Show to commence October under ‘ ..

El Jadida Horse Show to commence October under ‘Equestrianism and Sustainable ..

21 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed approves 2023-2024 season progra ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2023-2024 season programme of Emirates International ..

36 minutes ago
 Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its ..

Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its H1&#039;23 operational plan

1 hour ago
 Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

1 hour ago
 Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automot ..

Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automotive parts distribution hub

1 hour ago
 Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief s ..

Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief selector

1 hour ago
Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Compani ..

Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge&#039; to achieve net ..

1 hour ago
 UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechani ..

UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechanism between ICAO, MENA

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

3 hours ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

3 hours ago

More Stories From World