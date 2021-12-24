UrduPoint.com

UK Constructing Naval Base For Ukraine In Ochakiv - Former Officer Of Security Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) UK experts are constructing a naval base for Ukraine in the southern port city of Ochakiv, while their safety is ensured by officers of a private military company, Vasily Prozorov, a former lieutenant colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), told Sputnik.

"The UK is actively operating in southern Ukraine, particularly in Mykolaiv, with UK aircraft regularly arriving at the Kulbakino airbase (in the city)," Prozorov said.

He also noted that the UK experts, who arrive in Mykolaiv, are constructing the naval base in Ochakiv. The UK private military company is responsible for the expert's safety, according to Prozorov.

The former SBU officer could not say the number of UK experts and officers of the private military company deployed in Ukraine.

