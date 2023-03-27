UK Consul General in Yekaterinburg Leaves Post for Another Diplomatic Position - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) UK Consul General in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg Richard Dewell is leaving his post after four years for another diplomatic appointment, the UK Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti on Monday.

"Mr.

Richard Dewell has been a long serving and dedicated Consul General Yekaterinburg. After a very successful four years leading the work of the British Consulate General in Yekaterinburg, Mr. Dewell is moving to another diplomatic appointment in line with usual practice," the embassy said.

The new UK consul general in Yekaterinburg will be announced in due course, the embassy added.