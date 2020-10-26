UK Consumer Confidence Down as Lockdowns Return Amid COVID-19 Surge - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The UK public is feeling less confident in the economy and has a more bleak outlook than at any point since March, market research company YouGov found, according to a study published on Monday.

A second wave of the pandemic in the United Kingdom in recent weeks has dwarfed the infection figures posted in spring and led to a three-tier lockdown system in England. Health authorities are posting around 20,000 new cases every day but the daily death rate is lower than during the first wave.

According to the data analytics firm which constantly polls the public, only 16 percent of some 6,000 people interviewed in the past month believed that the UK economy would grow in the coming year. Up to 83 percent believe the economy will continue to contract over the course of next year.

Confidence fell in four out of the eight key metrics used to gauge the wellbeing of the economy, YouGov reported, including such measures outlook for household finances and property value. Consumer confidence as a whole fell by 1.1 points to 101.3 ending a five-month growth spurt. Anything above 100 means more consumers are confident than not, according to YouGov's measures.

Outlook for job security rose by two points to reach 87.7, well below the 100 mark.

World economies are still reeling from the effects of the first wave of lockdowns and deflated consumer demand and spending. As the rate of infections in much of the world continues to accelerate, governments are looking for every opportunity to avoid blanket lockdowns and keep as much of the economy active as possible.