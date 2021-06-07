UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Consumer Confidence Increases Following COVID-19 Lockdown Easing - Survey

Muhammad Irfan 39 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

UK Consumer Confidence Increases Following COVID-19 Lockdown Easing - Survey

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) British consumer's confidence index jumped by 3.1 points to a record five-year high of 113.6 in May, assisted by the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and the beginning of the economic recovery, according to a survey released on Monday.

The poll conducted online by the polling firm YouGov and the Center for Economics and Business Research between May 1-31 included questions on household finances, property prices, job security, and the level of business activity at people's workplace over the past 30 days, as well as expectations for the next 12 months.

"The YouGov/Cebr Consumer Confidence Index points to another strong increase in sentiment in May as people flocked to pubs and restaurants following the lifting of some restrictions on indoor socialising," Kay Neufeld, head of forecasting and thought leadership at the Center for Economics and Business Research, was quoted as saying.

Any score above 100 means more consumers are confident than not, and May's 113.6 index is the highest reached since April, 2016, despite growing concern that a potential third COVID-19 wave, triggered by the coronavirus variant first identified in India, might derail the government's plan to lift all social distancing measures within two weeks.

Related Topics

India Business Job April May 2016 All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE government launches 1st batch of The &quot;Moo ..

9 minutes ago

Billion Tree Tsunami Project a surety of our brigh ..

29 seconds ago

Sale of Mona Lisa replica set to raise up to 300,0 ..

30 seconds ago

Court adjourns Lok Virsa reference till June 30

31 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court to view legal points in lawye ..

33 seconds ago

Food Minster directs special campaign against over ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.