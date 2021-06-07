UK Consumer Confidence Increases Following COVID-19 Lockdown Easing - Survey

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) British consumer's confidence index jumped by 3.1 points to a record five-year high of 113.6 in May, assisted by the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and the beginning of the economic recovery, according to a survey released on Monday.

The poll conducted online by the polling firm YouGov and the Center for Economics and Business Research between May 1-31 included questions on household finances, property prices, job security, and the level of business activity at people's workplace over the past 30 days, as well as expectations for the next 12 months.

"The YouGov/Cebr Consumer Confidence Index points to another strong increase in sentiment in May as people flocked to pubs and restaurants following the lifting of some restrictions on indoor socialising," Kay Neufeld, head of forecasting and thought leadership at the Center for Economics and Business Research, was quoted as saying.

Any score above 100 means more consumers are confident than not, and May's 113.6 index is the highest reached since April, 2016, despite growing concern that a potential third COVID-19 wave, triggered by the coronavirus variant first identified in India, might derail the government's plan to lift all social distancing measures within two weeks.