UK Consumer Confidence Index Grows to 16-Month High as Brexit Uncertainty Cedes - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The index of consumer confidence in the United Kingdom has increased to its highest level since October 2018, thanks to the end of the uncertainty surrounding the country's withdrawal from the European Union, a fresh poll showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index indicates how optimistic people feel about their financial situation and the economy in general. The higher the index, the more consumers are expected to spend as opposed to what they earn.

According to the poll, which was conducted by YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), the index has grown from 104.8 in December to 107.7 in January it does not help overcome a long downward trend and return to the pre-Brexit referendum level of close to 115, but gives the UK a high not seen since October 2018.

"With Brexit just days away and a Budget scheduled for March, it is easy to see that things are moving along on the political front, following a prolonged gridlock.

This has contributed to a surge in optimism, pushing consumer confidence to a 16 month high," Cebr Chief Executive Nina Skero said.

How long this effect lasts and where it will peak is unknown, "as the long-term economic effects of Brexit may take years to manifest, but some level of certainty seems to be having a reassuring effect on the public," YouGov Director of Reputation Research Oliver Rowe said.

The pollster asked respondents about their household finances, property prices, job security and business activity, both over the past 30 days and looking ahead to the next 12 months.

The increase in both parameters extended upon the public sentiments about their household finances, house prices and job security. Conversely, people reported feeling not so optimistic about business activity situations over the past month and in the coming 12, as both parameters slightly decreased in December.