UrduPoint.com

UK Consumer Confidence Nosedives Amid Cost-of-living Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 07:26 PM

UK consumer confidence nosedives amid cost-of-living crisis

UK consumer confidence "continues to nosedive" as surging inflation causes a cost-of-living crisis, a survey revealed Friday, as the government faces pressure to better ease the financial pain

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :UK consumer confidence "continues to nosedive" as surging inflation causes a cost-of-living crisis, a survey revealed Friday, as the government faces pressure to better ease the financial pain.

GfK's Consumer Confidence Index fell five points to minus 31 in March -- a fourth monthly drop in a row, as separate official data showed a fall in UK retail sales.

The last time consumer confidence was this low was in the final quarter of 2020 when Covid numbers were rising, the data analyst group added.

- 'Wall of worry' - "A wall of worry is confronting consumers this month and there is an unmistakable sense of crisis in our numbers," said Client Strategy Director GfK, Joe Staton.

"Consumers across the UK are experiencing the impact of soaring living costs with 30-year-high levels of inflation... against a background of stagnant pay rises that cannot compensate for the financial duress."Staton said that confidence in people's personal financial situation and in the wider economy were "severely depressed" also owing to the Ukraine war and rising Covid numbers across the UK.

"The outlook for consumer confidence is not good; it's certain there's more bad news to come," he predicted.

Related Topics

Ukraine United Kingdom March 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Swindler held for deceiving women at Kafalat Centr ..

Swindler held for deceiving women at Kafalat Centre

4 minutes ago
 Sanjrani discusses ways for boosting economic ties ..

Sanjrani discusses ways for boosting economic ties with British investors

4 minutes ago
 Murtaza inaugurates three day Sartyoon Sang Crafts ..

Murtaza inaugurates three day Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition in Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Russian Forces Hit 16 Main Military Airfields in U ..

Russian Forces Hit 16 Main Military Airfields in Ukraine - General Staff

4 minutes ago
 World TB Day marked at KMU

World TB Day marked at KMU

4 minutes ago
 Japan, France Pause Investment in Russia's Arctic ..

Japan, France Pause Investment in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project - Reports

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>