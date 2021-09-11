UK Consumer Watchdog Calls for Tougher Regulation of Private PCR Testers

The British Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) urged the British government on Friday to introduce tougher vetting procedures for companies offering PCR testing to travelers, as concerns about the quality of their services rise

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The British Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) urged the British government on Friday to introduce tougher vetting procedures for companies offering PCR testing to travelers, as concerns about the quality of their services rise.

"The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found there are features of the PCR testing market which mean competition alone will not deliver the right outcomes for consumers," the regulator said in a statement, noting that additional measures should be taken to ensure a high quality of service.

Among the recommendations issued by the CMA are the creation of a list of qualified test providers that comply with the government standards, the raising of said standards, the introduction of comprehensive monitoring and enforcement programs to ensure consistent quality, as well as other vetting procedures.

The recommendation came following increasing complaints from consumers about late deliveries of paid COVID-19 test results and the lack of feedback from service providers when issues arise.

"Buying a PCR travel test is a lottery. From complaints about dodgy pricing practices, to unfair terms, to failure to provide tests on time or at all, to problems with getting refunds, the experience for some is just not good enough," Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA, said.

She further noted that the situation demands the government take a more "interventionist" approach to shape the behavior in the testing market "backed up by monitoring and enforcement."