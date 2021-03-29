UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Contacting British Citizens In Besieged Mozambican Town - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:04 PM

UK Contacting British Citizens in Besieged Mozambican Town - Lawmaker

The UK government is contacting British citizens in the northern Mozambican region of Cabo Delgado after dozens of people have reportedly been killed in an attack by militants linked to the Islamic State State terror group (banned in Russia), UK parliamentary under-secretary of state for Africa, James Duddridge, has said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The UK government is contacting British citizens in the northern Mozambican region of Cabo Delgado after dozens of people have reportedly been killed in an attack by militants linked to the Islamic State State terror group (banned in Russia), UK parliamentary under-secretary of state for Africa, James Duddridge, has said.

"We are contacting British people in the region to provide support and are updating our travel advice regularly," the Conservative lawmaker tweeted on Sunday evening, adding that the UK "wholeheartedly" condemns the appalling violence in Cabo Delgado.

According to reports, some 60 people, most of them foreign contractors working for a natural gas project run by the French energy company Total, are unaccounted for since Friday following a deadly ambush on their convoy by Islamist militants.

The group was trying to flee Palma after the rebels took control of the town two days earlier.

The UK Foreign Office has also updated its travel advise for Mozambique, warning British people to avoid the town of Palma and urging those already there to follow the advise of local authorities and do not leave their residence unless they are in immediate danger.

Sputnik has approached the Foreign Office for an update on the situation of the UK citizens trapped in northern Mozambique.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Militants Foreign Office Russia Company Palma United Kingdom Mozambique Gas Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Lebanon's Major Power Plant May Be Suspended Over ..

3 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

7 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

3 minutes ago

Egypt's Sisi hails 'success' of Suez ship salvage ..

3 minutes ago

Southgate hails 'exceptional' Mount after Albania ..

7 minutes ago

Khairpur Police seizes 20kg hashish

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.