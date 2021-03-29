UK Contacting British Citizens in Besieged Mozambican Town - Lawmaker

The UK government is contacting British citizens in the northern Mozambican region of Cabo Delgado after dozens of people have reportedly been killed in an attack by militants linked to the Islamic State State terror group (banned in Russia), UK parliamentary under-secretary of state for Africa, James Duddridge, has said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The UK government is contacting British citizens in the northern Mozambican region of Cabo Delgado after dozens of people have reportedly been killed in an attack by militants linked to the Islamic State State terror group (banned in Russia), UK parliamentary under-secretary of state for Africa, James Duddridge, has said.

"We are contacting British people in the region to provide support and are updating our travel advice regularly," the Conservative lawmaker tweeted on Sunday evening, adding that the UK "wholeheartedly" condemns the appalling violence in Cabo Delgado.

According to reports, some 60 people, most of them foreign contractors working for a natural gas project run by the French energy company Total, are unaccounted for since Friday following a deadly ambush on their convoy by Islamist militants.

The group was trying to flee Palma after the rebels took control of the town two days earlier.

The UK Foreign Office has also updated its travel advise for Mozambique, warning British people to avoid the town of Palma and urging those already there to follow the advise of local authorities and do not leave their residence unless they are in immediate danger.

Sputnik has approached the Foreign Office for an update on the situation of the UK citizens trapped in northern Mozambique.