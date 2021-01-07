UrduPoint.com
UK Continues To Recognize Guaido As Venezuela's Interim President - Foreign Secretary

Thu 07th January 2021 | 10:54 PM

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on Thursday that the UK government continues to recognize Venezuela's former National Assembly, elected in 2015, and views self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido as the interim leader of the Latin American country

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on Thursday that the UK government continues to recognize Venezuela's former National Assembly, elected in 2015, and views self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido as the interim leader of the Latin American country.

Following December 6 general elections in Venezuela, which saw allies of constitutional President Nicolas Maduro won the majority of seats and recover the control of the country's National Assembly, the UK Foreign Office announced the United Kingdom does not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections. Notably, forces supporting Guaido boycotted the vote. The new parliament was inaugurated this past Tuesday.

"The UK continues to recognise the Venezuelan National Assembly elected in 2015 and to recognise its president as interim president, since legislative elections in December were neither free nor credible," Raab wrote on Twitter.

The foreign secretary also called on all Venezuela's leaders to support the restoration of democracy in the South American country.

According to the UK government, the election, which was boycotted by main opposition parties, did not meet the conditions called for by the International Contact Group on Venezuela including the UK, the Organisation of American States and the European Union.

