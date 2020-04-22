UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Coronavirus Death Toll Rises 759 To 18,100

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:27 PM

UK coronavirus death toll rises 759 to 18,100

A total of 18,100 people with coronavirus have died in hospital in Britain, new health ministry figures showed on Wednesday, up 759 from the previous day's toll

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :A total of 18,100 people with coronavirus have died in hospital in Britain, new health ministry figures showed on Wednesday, up 759 from the previous day's toll.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier said that Britain was "at the peak" of its outbreak of COVID-19, one of the worst in the world.

Tuesday's toll, which does not include care homes or deaths in the community, was 17,337, which would suggest a daily increase of 763. But officials said the historic data has been revised.

Related Topics

World Died Hancock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister gives nod for establishing Organ Transpla ..

52 seconds ago

Chairman Security and Exchange Commission of Pakis ..

54 seconds ago

Crackdown against profiteers in Karak

55 seconds ago

Mostly sunny weather likely in Karachi on Thursday ..

57 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Police held 11 kite sellers, kite flyer ..

4 minutes ago

320 new cases of coronavirus detected in Sindh dur ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.