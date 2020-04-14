UK coronavirus death toll rises 778 to 12,107

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of people who have died in hospital in Britain from the coronavirus has risen to 12,107, according to health ministry figures published on Tuesday.

