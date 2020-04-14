UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Coronavirus Death Toll Rises 778 To 12,107

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:14 PM

UK coronavirus death toll rises 778 to 12,107

The number of people who have died in hospital in Britain from the coronavirus has risen to 12,107, according to health ministry figures published on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of people who have died in hospital in Britain from the coronavirus has risen to 12,107, according to health ministry figures published on Tuesday.

This is an increase of 778 on the previous day and official figures also showed that the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has reached 93,873.

Related Topics

Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cultural Councils launch national survey on creati ..

1 minute ago

Zalmay Khalilzad and Austin Scott Miller visited I ..

18 minutes ago

Former Kashana Lahore Superintendent appeals for j ..

24 minutes ago

Aleem Khan again becomes part of Punjab cabinet

54 minutes ago

10 dead in DR Congo river accident

1 minute ago

Woman fined for taking turtle for a walk in Rome

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.