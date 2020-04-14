UK Coronavirus Death Toll Rises 778 To 12,107
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:14 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of people who have died in hospital in Britain from the coronavirus has risen to 12,107, according to health ministry figures published on Tuesday.
This is an increase of 778 on the previous day and official figures also showed that the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has reached 93,873.