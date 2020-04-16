UK coronavirus death toll rises 861 to 13,729: official

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from the COVID-19 disease has risen by 861 to 13,729, according to daily health ministry figures on Thursday

After several days of decreasing numbers, it represents a spike of 100 on the previous day's rate of increase. The latest figures also showed the number of people in Britain to have tested positive for COVID-19 passed 100,000.