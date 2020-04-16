UrduPoint.com
UK Coronavirus Death Toll Rises 861 To 13,729: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 08:39 PM

The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from the COVID-19 disease has risen by 861 to 13,729, according to daily health ministry figures on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from the COVID-19 disease has risen by 861 to 13,729, according to daily health ministry figures on Thursday.

After several days of decreasing numbers, it represents a spike of 100 on the previous day's rate of increase. The latest figures also showed the number of people in Britain to have tested positive for COVID-19 passed 100,000.

Your Thoughts and Comments

