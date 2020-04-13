UrduPoint.com
UK Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 717, To 11,329

The death toll in Britain from coronavirus has risen to 11,329, according to health ministry figures published Monday -- an increase of 717 on the previous day's figures

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The death toll in Britain from coronavirus has risen to 11,329, according to health ministry figures published Monday -- an increase of 717 on the previous day's figures.

The daily increase is the lowest for several days, although it is not unusual for numbers to drop after a weekend due to delays in collating data. The numbers only refer to deaths in hospital.

