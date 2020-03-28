UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Coronavirus Deaths Pass 1,000: Official

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 07:56 PM

UK coronavirus deaths pass 1,000: official

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Britain has risen to 1,019 up from 759 the day before, according to government figures released Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Britain has risen to 1,019 up from 759 the day before, according to government figures released Saturday.

"As of 5:00pm on March 27, 2020, 1,019 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died," the health ministry said, while more than 17,000 people have been infected.

Related Topics

UK Died March 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

5 shopkeepers arrested for violation of Section 14 ..

4 minutes ago

No shortage of food in KP, 1.9mn families to benef ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Temporarily Shuts Borders for Car, Rail Tra ..

4 minutes ago

Corona diagnostic lab set up in DI Khan: Ali Amin ..

10 minutes ago

Zartaj Gul, Hanif Patafi for action against hoarde ..

10 minutes ago

PML-N sets up fund for coronavirus affectees

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.