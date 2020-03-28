UK Coronavirus Deaths Pass 1,000: Official
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 07:56 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Britain has risen to 1,019 up from 759 the day before, according to government figures released Saturday.
"As of 5:00pm on March 27, 2020, 1,019 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died," the health ministry said, while more than 17,000 people have been infected.