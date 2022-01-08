UK coronavirus deaths top 150,000: government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 150,000 people have died after catching coronavirus in the United Kingdom, the government said Saturday, in a milestone for one of the worst affected countries in Europe

London, Jan 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :More than 150,000 people have died after catching coronavirus in the United Kingdom, the government said Saturday, in a milestone for one of the worst affected countries in Europe.

The government reported that deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test had reached 150,057 since the start of the pandemic. Russia is the only European country with a higher death toll.