UrduPoint.com

UK Coronavirus Deaths Top 150,000: Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 11:24 PM

UK coronavirus deaths top 150,000: government

More than 150,000 people have died after catching coronavirus in the United Kingdom, the government said Saturday, in a milestone for one of the worst affected countries in Europe

London, Jan 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :More than 150,000 people have died after catching coronavirus in the United Kingdom, the government said Saturday, in a milestone for one of the worst affected countries in Europe.

The government reported that deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test had reached 150,057 since the start of the pandemic. Russia is the only European country with a higher death toll.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Died United Kingdom Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nord Stream 2 Launch in Line With Germans' Wishes, ..

Nord Stream 2 Launch in Line With Germans' Wishes, No Politics Involved - German ..

48 seconds ago
 Webb telescope fully deployed in space

Webb telescope fully deployed in space

50 seconds ago
 US to Test Moscow's Readiness to Solve Ukrainian C ..

US to Test Moscow's Readiness to Solve Ukrainian Crisis Diplomatically at Talks ..

52 seconds ago
 Balochistan reports one new COVID-19 case in last ..

Balochistan reports one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

55 seconds ago
 NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker express grief over loss ..

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker express grief over loss of lives in Murree incident

1 hour ago
 Turkey to Take All Necessary Steps to Ensure Secur ..

Turkey to Take All Necessary Steps to Ensure Security, Including on Syrian Borde ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.