UK Coronavirus Deaths Top 150,000: Government
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 11:24 PM
London, Jan 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :More than 150,000 people have died after catching coronavirus in the United Kingdom, the government said Saturday, in a milestone for one of the worst affected countries in Europe.
The government reported that deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test had reached 150,057 since the start of the pandemic. Russia is the only European country with a higher death toll.