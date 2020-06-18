UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Coronavirus Lockdown Risks Creating 'Lost Generation' Of Poorer, Sicker Retirees - NGO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The UK government is urged to take steps to protect the health and livelihood of over 50s who are more at risk of struggling to recover from the coronavirus lockdown than other age groups, a charity warned Thursday.

A poll conducted by Ipsos MORI for the Centre for Ageing Better, a charitable British foundation, found that a fifth of people in this age group saw their physical health deteriorate during the lockdown, while over a third said their mental health had worsened. Almost half also believe their personal finances will get worse over the next year.

"These figures are deeply worrying. If this generation continues to be an afterthought in the coronavirus recovery, we will see a lost generation entering retirement in poorer health and worse financial circumstances than those before them," Anna Dixon, the charity's chief executive, said.

The foundation has urged the UK government to improve health care, close the life expectancy gap between the richest and poorest, and develop tailored welfare strategies for workers in their 50s and 60s, who are more likely to be laid off and struggle to get back into work.

