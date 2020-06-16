UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Coronavirus Patients To Get Dexamethasone Steroid Immediately

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:19 PM

UK coronavirus patients to get dexamethasone steroid immediately

Britain will immediately start giving dexamethasone to coronavirus patients, after a trial showed the steroid saved the lives of one third of the gravest cases, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Britain will immediately start giving dexamethasone to coronavirus patients, after a trial showed the steroid saved the lives of one third of the gravest cases, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Tuesday.

"We're working with the NHS (National Health Service) so that the NHS standard treatment for COVID-19 will include dexamethasone form this afternoon," Hancock said.

Related Topics

Hancock Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

44 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

59 minutes ago

OIC Roundly Condemns HouthiMilitia’s Ballistic M ..

1 hour ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Summit of the Pre ..

1 hour ago

SEC reviews infrastructure development projects

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches its first initiative within ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.