UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Coronavirus Strain Accounts For Over Half COVID-19 Cases In Belgium -Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:27 PM

UK Coronavirus Strain Accounts for Over Half COVID-19 Cases in Belgium -Health Authorities

UK-linked coronavirus mutation is present in over half of COVID-19 cases across Belgium, which reported a slight increase in daily numbers of infections recently, Steven Van Gucht, head of viral diseases department at the national health institute Sciensano, said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) UK-linked coronavirus mutation is present in over half of COVID-19 cases across Belgium, which reported a slight increase in daily numbers of infections recently, Steven Van Gucht, head of viral diseases department at the national health institute Sciensano, said on Friday.

"According to our data, more than 53 percent of infections last week were caused by the British variant," Van Gucht told a news conference.

He noted that the rate stood at below 40 percent last week and specified that the surge in COVID-19 cases is observed simultaneously with a decrease in the numbers of conducted tests.

The virologist explained that these indicators might mean either a more "aggressive" form of the disease or pervasive non-compliance with the health measures by the population.

In a bid to tackle the pandemic, Belgium keeps in place such restrictions as a ban on non-essential trips outside the country, a mandatory remote work regime, closures of bars, restaurants, and other public places.

To date, the health authorities have reported 763,885 COVID-19 infections with a death toll of 22,006.

Related Topics

Van Belgium Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Almost Half of Americans Over 65 Received First Do ..

10 seconds ago

Afghan Foreign Minister Says US-Taliban Peace Deal ..

11 seconds ago

Shibli criticizes Maryam, Bilawal for having zero ..

13 seconds ago

All cantonment schools, colleges to reopen from Ma ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Embassy in Paris holds online Khuli Katch ..

4 minutes ago

France says digital tax deal by the summer 'within ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.