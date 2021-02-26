UK Coronavirus Strain Accounts for Over Half COVID-19 Cases in Belgium -Health Authorities

UK-linked coronavirus mutation is present in over half of COVID-19 cases across Belgium, which reported a slight increase in daily numbers of infections recently, Steven Van Gucht, head of viral diseases department at the national health institute Sciensano, said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) UK-linked coronavirus mutation is present in over half of COVID-19 cases across Belgium, which reported a slight increase in daily numbers of infections recently, Steven Van Gucht, head of viral diseases department at the national health institute Sciensano, said on Friday.

"According to our data, more than 53 percent of infections last week were caused by the British variant," Van Gucht told a news conference.

He noted that the rate stood at below 40 percent last week and specified that the surge in COVID-19 cases is observed simultaneously with a decrease in the numbers of conducted tests.

The virologist explained that these indicators might mean either a more "aggressive" form of the disease or pervasive non-compliance with the health measures by the population.

In a bid to tackle the pandemic, Belgium keeps in place such restrictions as a ban on non-essential trips outside the country, a mandatory remote work regime, closures of bars, restaurants, and other public places.

To date, the health authorities have reported 763,885 COVID-19 infections with a death toll of 22,006.