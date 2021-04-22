UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Coronavirus Strain Registered In Two Regions Of Bolivia - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 10:00 AM

UK Coronavirus Strain Registered in Two Regions of Bolivia - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Bolivia's Ministry of Health has registered the presence of the UK variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in two regions of the country, Deputy Minister Maria Renee Castro said.

"There is an important variety circulating in our country that exactly matches B1.1.7, a strain that is the British variant," the official said during a press conference, fragments of which were posted on the ministry's Twitter.

According to the ministry, the UK variant was identified in two departments of Bolivia. The genetic material was earlier sent for sequencing to Brazil.

Castro said laboratory tests had revealed the presence of other types of the virus, which were currently being studied by experts.

According to the authorities, since the beginning of the epidemic, 291,000 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Bolivia, with 12,695 deaths. A total of 38,600 people are currently sick.

Related Topics

Twitter Castro Brazil United Kingdom Bolivia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends 1st virtual MoI Ramadan cou ..

7 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme enters 27th ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Health obtains GC-Mark Certification i ..

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways continues industry leading research ..

10 hours ago

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.