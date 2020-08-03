UK Coronavirus Tally Surpasses 304,000 - Health Department

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom has increased by 744 in the last 24 hours, reaching 304,695, according to the country's Health Department.

On Saturday, the daily increase was 771.

"As of 9am [08:00 GMT] on 2 August, 304,695 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK," the department said.

On March 11, the World Health Organization designated the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic.