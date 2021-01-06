UrduPoint.com
'UK' Coronavirus Variant Detected In 41 Countries/Territories - World Health Organization

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:50 AM

'UK' Coronavirus Variant Detected in 41 Countries/Territories - World Health Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The 'UK' coronavirus variant had been detected in 41 countries/territories, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.

"As of 5 January 2021, the VOC-202012/01 variant initially detected in the United Kingdom has been detected in a small number of cases in 40 other countries/territories/areas in five of the six WHO regions, and the 501Y.

V2 variant initially detected in South African in six other countries/territories/areas," the WHO said.

On December 14, 2020, the UK announced that a new coronavirus strain had been detected in the country, with the new variant being 70 percent more transmissible. After the news emerged, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK.

