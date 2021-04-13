UK Coroner in Amesbury Poisoning Case to Study Possible Foreign State Involvement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Coroner Heather Hallett, who is investigating the death of Dawn Sturgess, a UK woman who died after purportedly being exposed to a military-grade nerve agent in the UK town of Amesbury, will consider possible involvement of a foreign state in the case.

In March 2018, Russian-born former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were the targets of an alleged chemical attack in the UK city of Salisbury, which London blamed on Moscow. Both survived, but four months later Sturgess and her partner, Charlie Rowley, fell ill after being exposed to what the United Kingdom said was the same nerve agent Novichok, which they reportedly found in a perfume bottle in Amesbury, seven miles north of Salisbury. Rowley survived, while Sturgess, 44, died in hospital several days later. Sturgess' family has launched legal proceedings.

"There is therefore the family's interest, a public interest and the legitimate interest of a coroner inquiring into Ms Sturgess' death in establishing if there is sufficient reliable evidence that a foreign state was involved in a lethal poisoning on British soil," Hallett said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"For present purposes I assume that the nerve agent was taken to Salisbury to kill Mr Skripal. Had it not been taken and left there, abandoned by the attacker/s, ... Ms Sturgess would not have died from it. There is therefore a potential direct causal link between the Novichok being taken to Salisbury for use in the attack on the Skripals and the death of Ms Sturgess. ... This in turn creates a possible link to the Russian men who flew into the UK for a two day visit, visited Salisbury twice in that time and flew out again leaving traces of Novichok behind in their hotel room," coroner added.

Russia has consistently denied all allegations of involvement in the poisonings, stating that the UK has provided no credible evidence proving Moscow's alleged guilt.