UK Could Ditch European Rights Pact After Rwanda Plan Blocked

Published June 15, 2022

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Britain's government Wednesday refused to rule out abandoning a European human rights pact after a judge dramatically blocked its plan to fly asylum-seekers to Rwanda, sparking fury among Conservatives.

The last-gasp intervention by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) forced the government to postpone the first flight on Tuesday night, after the number of claimants aboard had already been whittled down by domestic legal challenges.

Interior minister Priti Patel, however, told parliament the government "will not be deterred from doing the right thing".

The ECHR is unrelated to the European Union, which Britain left in January 2020.

But Tory backbenchers, fresh from rebelling in large numbers against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership, said the ruling infringed on British sovereignty.

"Yes, let's withdraw from European Court of Human Rights and stop their meddling in British law," MP Andrea Jenkyns tweeted, echoing others in the party and banner headlines in right-wing newspapers.

