UK Could Push For Construction Of 7 New Nuclear Power Plants By 2050 - Energy Secretary

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2022 | 06:40 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The United Kingdom could have seven nuclear power stations by 2050, as part of its new energy security strategy, British Secretary of State for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng said.

Kwarteng told The Telegraph that "there is a world where we have six or seven sites in the UK" by 2050, as part of a push for the expansion of domestic energy production and boosting self-reliance.

The energy secretary said that nuclear power plants could account for 15-25 percent of all electricity production in the UK. For now, the British government is ready to back only one new nuclear power station by 2024, according to The Telegraph, but the government is aiming to increase the UK nuclear capacity from the current seven gigawatts to 24 GW by 2050.

All but one of the nuclear power plants in the UK are due to be decommissioned by 2030, but the country's new energy security strategy expected to be unveiled next week, should commit the British government to supporting the construction of at least two new plants by 2030, The Telegraph said on Saturday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that the European Union is moving toward energy independence from Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin's new decree says that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies registered in countries that have sanctioned Russia be settled in rubles.

