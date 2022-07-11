UrduPoint.com

UK Could See Dairy Shortages Soon Amid Falling Production, Producers Say

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2022 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The United Kingdom could face dairy shortages as British milk production is falling rapidly, according to major multinational dairy producer Arla Foods.

Milk production in the UK is down 3% this year, which comes after over seven years of growth, Ash Amirahmadi, UK managing director at Arla, told The Telegraph on Sunday.

"If that 3pc gets to 5pc, we know that will lead to shortages, in terms of (meaning) we can't meet the demand that's there," Amirahmadi warned.

Production is decreasing amid a lack of workers and soaring fuel and fertilizer costs, and dairy prices will surge even higher, according to Arla.

Amirahmadi said that as the UK is "on the edge" of dairy shortages and since there is "more inflation to come," his company is holding talks with ministers to obtain feed, fertilizer and fuel.

According to The Telegraph, food cost inflation has hit a 13-year high of 8.5% in the UK with milk and butter prices alone having gone up by over 10% in the last year.

The West has been blaming food shortages and high prices on Russia, claiming that Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine could lead to a global food crisis. At the end of last month, the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Moscow remains committed to fulfill the contractual obligations to export wheat and fertilizers despite unilateral sanctions.

