UK Counts 761 New Coronavirus Hospital Deaths, Totaling 12,686, With Over 4,600 New Cases

The United Kingdom registered 761 additional hospital deaths from coronavirus, taking the total to 12,868, while over 4,600 new cases increase the total confirmed number to just under 100,000, the health authorities' daily update read on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The United Kingdom registered 761 additional hospital deaths from coronavirus, taking the total to 12,868, while over 4,600 new cases increase the total confirmed number to just under 100,000, the health authorities' daily update read on Wednesday.

The daily report, maintained by the Department of Health and Social Care and Public Health England Agency, said that nearly 16,000 tests were carried out over the course of Tuesday, April 14.

UK's health agencies do not publish data on the number of people who have recovered from the disease and counts only the number of hospital deaths and, where officially verified and added, elderly care home deaths.

UK newspapers on Wednesday published headlines suggesting as many 4,000 people may be feared dead in care homes unaccounted for, thereby significantly skewing the total number of deaths in the kingdom.

The UK looks set to be the fifth European nation, and sixth overall, to count over 100,000 cases of coronavirus infection, alongside Western allies the United States, France, Italy, Spain and Germany.