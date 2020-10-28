UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK County Of Nottinghamshire To Enter Highest Tier Of COVID-19 Restrictions - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

UK County of Nottinghamshire to Enter Highest Tier of COVID-19 Restrictions - Reports

The UK county of Nottinghamshire is set to enter tier three, or alert level very high, of England's three-tiered COVID-19 system on Friday as the authorities look to curb a rapid rise in new cases of the disease in the region, according to domestic media reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The UK county of Nottinghamshire is set to enter tier three, or alert level very high, of England's three-tiered COVID-19 system on Friday as the authorities look to curb a rapid rise in new cases of the disease in the region, according to domestic media reports.

Both the BBC and Sky News broadcasters reported on Wednesday that the measures will extend across the whole of the county, including the city of Nottingham and the major towns of Mansfield and Newark-on-Trent.

Four local councils in Nottinghamshire - Nottingham, Rushcliffe, Gedling, and Broxtowe - were expected to be placed in tier three, or the highest level, on Thursday, although this decision was delayed as four other councils, including Ashfield, were added to the list.

The UK government will provide a package of financial support measures to help businesses that are forced to close temporarily while the county is placed in tier three measures, the Sky News broadcaster stated.

Tier three measures forbid all household mixing, whether indoors or outdoors, and have led to the closure of pubs, restaurants, bookmakers, and casinos in other regions. At present, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, South Yorkshire, and Warrington are currently in tier three.

According to the NottinghamshireLive news portal, 550 new cases of COVID-19 were registered across the county on Tuesday, down from the 575 new positive tests recorded on the preceding day.

Across the whole of the United Kingdom, 22,885 new positive tests were registered by the Department of Health and Social Care on Tuesday, taking the country's case total to 917,575. Public health officials also registered 367 new fatalities, taking the cumulative death toll to 45,365.

Related Topics

Alert Nottingham Manchester Mansfield United Kingdom Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah opens Kalba Mall

9 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reports Q3 net profit of ..

24 minutes ago

Belgian Foreign Minister No Longer in ICU as Part ..

39 seconds ago

Serbia's New Government to Be Pro-European, Seek E ..

40 seconds ago

Battered by pandemic, Boeing cutting 30,000 jobs i ..

42 seconds ago

Pakistan, Spain agree to increase cooperation in I ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.