UK County of Nottinghamshire to Enter Highest Tier of COVID-19 Restrictions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The UK county of Nottinghamshire is set to enter tier three, or alert level very high, of England's three-tiered COVID-19 system on Friday as the authorities look to curb a rapid rise in new cases of the disease in the region, according to domestic media reports.

Both the BBC and Sky News broadcasters reported on Wednesday that the measures will extend across the whole of the county, including the city of Nottingham and the major towns of Mansfield and Newark-on-Trent.

Four local councils in Nottinghamshire - Nottingham, Rushcliffe, Gedling, and Broxtowe - were expected to be placed in tier three, or the highest level, on Thursday, although this decision was delayed as four other councils, including Ashfield, were added to the list.

The UK government will provide a package of financial support measures to help businesses that are forced to close temporarily while the county is placed in tier three measures, the Sky News broadcaster stated.

Tier three measures forbid all household mixing, whether indoors or outdoors, and have led to the closure of pubs, restaurants, bookmakers, and casinos in other regions. At present, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, South Yorkshire, and Warrington are currently in tier three.

According to the NottinghamshireLive news portal, 550 new cases of COVID-19 were registered across the county on Tuesday, down from the 575 new positive tests recorded on the preceding day.

Across the whole of the United Kingdom, 22,885 new positive tests were registered by the Department of Health and Social Care on Tuesday, taking the country's case total to 917,575. Public health officials also registered 367 new fatalities, taking the cumulative death toll to 45,365.