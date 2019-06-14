UK Court Allows RT to Challenge Ofcom Decision Against Broadcaster - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The UK High Court has decided to consider the case prepared by Russian broadcaster RT, giving it permission to launch a challenge against the decision of UK media watchdog Ofcom against its programs, local media have reported.

Ofcom has claimed that RT's programs on the poisoning of ex-Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury and on the conflict in Syria, aired in March and April 2018, were in violation of impartiality rules. RT has said it was disappointed in the Ofcom ruling, adding that the regulator had ignored its arguments.

The Press Association agency reported that at a preliminary hearing on Thursday, UK High Court judge Clive Lewis decided that RT's lawyers had prepared an arguable case that should be given due analysis. RT has claimed that the Ofcom decision was unfair.

The agency noted that the date for the trial had not yet been scheduled.

Meanwhile, Ofcom's representatives reportedly argued that the RT motion should be blocked and suggested it would not succeed.

After the poisoning of the Skripals in March 2018, UK lawmakers called for restricting RT's operations in the United Kingdom. Ofcom subsequently opened a series of investigations against the broadcaster.

The December, the watchdog revealed the results of its probes, claiming that seven RT programs had broken the broadcasting regulations. No violations have been found in three other cases. The broadcaster, in turn, expressed doubts about the impartiality of the regulator itself.

RT said in January that it would challenge the Ofcom ruling against it, noting all of its programs were in line with the Ofcom Broadcasting Code.