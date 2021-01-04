UrduPoint.com
UK Court Blocks Assange Extradition To US

Mon 04th January 2021 | 04:38 PM

UK court blocks Assange extradition to US

A British judge on Monday ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges for publishing secret documents online

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :A British judge on Monday ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges for publishing secret documents online.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser made the ruling at the Old Bailey court in central London in the long-running case, which has become a cause celebre for media freedom.

