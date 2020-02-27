UK Court Blocks Third Heathrow Airport Runway, Could Bring Proposals to End - Campaigner

The UK Court of Appeal on Thursday blocked controversial proposals to construct a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport over climate change concerns, and campaigners told Sputnik that this could be the end of the matter given previous comments made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown approved the 14-billion-pound ($18 billion) expansion of the UK's busiest airport in 2009, saying that it was needed to boost the economy. In 2015, Boris Johnson publicly voiced his opposition to Heathrow's expansion, stating that he would lie down in front of the bulldozers to prevent a third runway being built.

"I think this does kill off a third runway because although the court has said that the government can review its policy, I suspect that Boris Johnson doesn't want to," John Stewart, chair of the Heathrow Association for the Control of Aircraft Noise (HACAN), told Sputnik.

Judges ultimately ruled that the government's National Policy Statement (NPS), itself a document outlining proposals to construct the third runway, had been drawn up unlawfully, given it had not taken into account the UK's obligations under the Paris Agreement on climate change.

"He's [Johnson] been looking for a way out of a third runway and I think this decision gives him that way out. So for that reason, I think it's probably the end. This is very big news," Stewart remarked.

Environmental campaigners have long questioned the benefits of such a scheme given the UK's touted claim to be aiming to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, a goal that would potentially be compromised by the expansion of an airport that is already argued to constitute the single largest source of such emissions in the country.

Therefore, Thursday's Court of Appeal decision has been greeted as a significant triumph for environmental groups, one that may yet set a precedent for further victories elsewhere.

"The decision's been taken on largely climate change grounds so this probably does mean it's a victory for the environmental movement," Stewart stated.

The HACAN chair also suggested that the decision to block Heathrow's third runway could likely affect other infrastructure projects.

"It will be interesting to see what the knock-on effect is, not just in terms of other airports but other projects too like road-building and so forth," Stewart said.

The prime minister's apparent reticence to engage with the Heathrow expansion project is consequently being seen as a bonus by campaigners, especially as the government is believed to be unlikely to further challenge the decision in court.

"So I think this probably means he won't be faced with the prospect of having to sit down in front of bulldozers as a prime minister, which thinking about it now would be quite a sight," the HACAN chair stated.

The proposed runway would have resulted in Heathrow Airport having the capacity for 700 additional flights per day, resulting in a significant increase in carbon emissions. The expansion would have also created hundreds of new jobs.

The Court of Appeal decision reverses a High Court ruling in May that judged the government's Heathrow expansion proposals to be lawful. After the ruling was announced, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter that the government will not be appealing the verdict.

Upon his re-election as prime minister in December, Johnson pledged that the UK will reach carbon neutrality by 2050, and has said that the country should take defining action this year to meet the challenges posed by climate change.