UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Court Blocks Third Heathrow Airport Runway, Could Bring Proposals To End - Campaigner

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:50 PM

UK Court Blocks Third Heathrow Airport Runway, Could Bring Proposals to End - Campaigner

The UK Court of Appeal on Thursday blocked controversial proposals to construct a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport over climate change concerns, and campaigners told Sputnik that this could be the end of the matter given previous comments made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The UK Court of Appeal on Thursday blocked controversial proposals to construct a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport over climate change concerns, and campaigners told Sputnik that this could be the end of the matter given previous comments made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown approved the 14-billion-pound ($18 billion) expansion of the UK's busiest airport in 2009, saying that it was needed to boost the economy. In 2015, Boris Johnson publicly voiced his opposition to Heathrow's expansion, stating that he would lie down in front of the bulldozers to prevent a third runway being built.

"I think this does kill off a third runway because although the court has said that the government can review its policy, I suspect that Boris Johnson doesn't want to," John Stewart, chair of the Heathrow Association for the Control of Aircraft Noise (HACAN), told Sputnik.

Judges ultimately ruled that the government's National Policy Statement (NPS), itself a document outlining proposals to construct the third runway, had been drawn up unlawfully, given it had not taken into account the UK's obligations under the Paris Agreement on climate change.

"He's [Johnson] been looking for a way out of a third runway and I think this decision gives him that way out. So for that reason, I think it's probably the end. This is very big news," Stewart remarked.

Environmental campaigners have long questioned the benefits of such a scheme given the UK's touted claim to be aiming to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, a goal that would potentially be compromised by the expansion of an airport that is already argued to constitute the single largest source of such emissions in the country.

Therefore, Thursday's Court of Appeal decision has been greeted as a significant triumph for environmental groups, one that may yet set a precedent for further victories elsewhere.

"The decision's been taken on largely climate change grounds so this probably does mean it's a victory for the environmental movement," Stewart stated.

The HACAN chair also suggested that the decision to block Heathrow's third runway could likely affect other infrastructure projects.

"It will be interesting to see what the knock-on effect is, not just in terms of other airports but other projects too like road-building and so forth," Stewart said.

The prime minister's apparent reticence to engage with the Heathrow expansion project is consequently being seen as a bonus by campaigners, especially as the government is believed to be unlikely to further challenge the decision in court.

"So I think this probably means he won't be faced with the prospect of having to sit down in front of bulldozers as a prime minister, which thinking about it now would be quite a sight," the HACAN chair stated.

The proposed runway would have resulted in Heathrow Airport having the capacity for 700 additional flights per day, resulting in a significant increase in carbon emissions. The expansion would have also created hundreds of new jobs.

The Court of Appeal decision reverses a High Court ruling in May that judged the government's Heathrow expansion proposals to be lawful. After the ruling was announced, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter that the government will not be appealing the verdict.

Upon his re-election as prime minister in December, Johnson pledged that the UK will reach carbon neutrality by 2050, and has said that the country should take defining action this year to meet the challenges posed by climate change.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter London Paris United Kingdom May December 2015 Government Agreement Billion Jobs Airport Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Prime minister returns after day-long Qatar visit

13 minutes ago

Market rates of Gold in twin cities 27 Feb 2020

13 minutes ago

Investigation Into Mastermind of Nemtsov's Murder ..

13 minutes ago

Israeli Defense Minister Orders Seizure of $4Mln S ..

13 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company BOD approves tw ..

13 minutes ago

Sports Gala for special children concluded at Drin ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.