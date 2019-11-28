UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Court Clears Hillsborough Police Commander Of Manslaughter Of 95 Victims - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:37 PM

UK Court Clears Hillsborough Police Commander of Manslaughter of 95 Victims - Reports

Jurors at Preston Crown Court in northwest England found the former South Yorkshire police chief superintendent, David Duckenfield, not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter, 30 years after 95 Liverpool Football Club supporters lost their lives in a lethal crush at Hillsborough Stadium, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Jurors at Preston Crown Court in northwest England found the former South Yorkshire police chief superintendent, David Duckenfield, not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter, 30 years after 95 Liverpool Football Club supporters lost their lives in a lethal crush at Hillsborough Stadium, media reported on Thursday.

An initial trial on the same charge ended in April after the jury failed to reach a verdict. A six-week retrial into the case began on October 7, and concluded on Thursday with Duckenfield being cleared of all charges, The Guardian newspaper reported.

The former police chief was first charged with manslaughter in June 2017, after jurors in a separate case decided that Liverpool fans did not contribute to the disaster and were killed unlawfully, the UK daily stated.

On April 15, 1989, 96 people were crushed to death at a game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, held at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield. Duckenfield was in charge of police operations at the game, and was alleged to have refused to open large exit gates which would have eased the crush that had developed in the section containing Liverpool fans, the newspaper noted.

Duckenfield was tried on charges relating to the deaths of 95 supporters. One additional victim died in 1993, after years of being kept on life support. However, UK law stipulates that a criminal charge relating to a death cannot be brought if the victim died more than a year and a day after the act which caused it.

Related Topics

UK Football Police Died Liverpool David Same Sheffield Nottingham April June October Criminals 2017 Media All Court

Recent Stories

Punjab Assembly extends validity period of four or ..

2 minutes ago

Eleven persons injured in road accident near Musli ..

2 minutes ago

Sweden Announces Bid for 2021 OSCE Chairmanship - ..

4 minutes ago

Usman Dar meets stakeholders before soft launch of ..

4 minutes ago

German police offer half a million euro reward for ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms Preparations for Putin's January ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.