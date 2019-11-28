UK Court Clears Hillsborough Police Commander of Manslaughter of 95 Victims - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Jurors at Preston Crown Court in northwest England found the former South Yorkshire police chief superintendent, David Duckenfield, not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter, 30 years after 95 Liverpool Football Club supporters lost their lives in a lethal crush at Hillsborough Stadium, media reported on Thursday.

An initial trial on the same charge ended in April after the jury failed to reach a verdict. A six-week retrial into the case began on October 7, and concluded on Thursday with Duckenfield being cleared of all charges, The Guardian newspaper reported.

The former police chief was first charged with manslaughter in June 2017, after jurors in a separate case decided that Liverpool fans did not contribute to the disaster and were killed unlawfully, the UK daily stated.

On April 15, 1989, 96 people were crushed to death at a game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, held at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield. Duckenfield was in charge of police operations at the game, and was alleged to have refused to open large exit gates which would have eased the crush that had developed in the section containing Liverpool fans, the newspaper noted.

Duckenfield was tried on charges relating to the deaths of 95 supporters. One additional victim died in 1993, after years of being kept on life support. However, UK law stipulates that a criminal charge relating to a death cannot be brought if the victim died more than a year and a day after the act which caused it.