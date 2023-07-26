Open Menu

UK Court Clears Kevin Spacey Of All Sex Offense Charges

A UK court cleared Hollywood star Kevin Spacey of all sexual offense charges on Wednesday, causing the Oscar winner to break down in tears, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) A UK court cleared Hollywood star Kevin Spacey of all sexual offense charges on Wednesday, causing the Oscar winner to break down in tears, media reported.

The actor, who turned 64 on Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to nine charges of sexual assault and other sex-related offenses he allegedly committed against four men in the United Kingdom between 2001 and 2013, Sky news reported from court.

The jury at Southwark Crown Court in London spent more than 12 hours over three days considering its verdicts before ultimately clearing Spacey of the charges that he said had ruined his life in a matter of days.

The allegations were that the former "House of Cards" actor drugged and performed a sex act on an aspiring former actor during Spacey's stint as artistic director at the Old Vic theater in the British capital.

Other accusations involved the actor grabbing his alleged victims by the crotch and making other sexually aggressive moves that in one case happened while the victim was driving on a highway, resulting in a near-crash. Spacey denied the incident ever happened.

The actor told jurors he had been open about the times he had been "promiscuous" but argued it did not make him a "bad person." He said he had consensual relationships with two of his accusers and "made a pass" at another one but blankly denied knowing the fourth man, who said Spacey had abused him verbally and sexually at a West End event.

