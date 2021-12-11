UK Court Decision to Extradite Assange to US 'Seriously Damages' Journalism - CPJ

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) A London court's decision to allow the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange seriously damages journalism, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Deputy Executive Director Robert Mahoney said.

"On the same day the Nobel Peace prize honors journalists, a UK court ruled that the United States can extradite Julian Assange, a move that seriously damages journalism," Mahoney said in a statement.

Mahoney explained that the US Justice Department's pursuit of Assange has set a harmful legal precedent for prosecuting reporters.

The Biden administration could start to live up to its pledge to support journalism made this week at the Summit for Democracy, by removing the threat of prosecution under the Espionage Act that is now hanging over the heads of investigative journalists everywhere, he added.

Assange faces up to 175 years in prison if extradited and found guilty on the 18 charges being brought against him under the Espionage Act and the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.