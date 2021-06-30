UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Court Dismisses Legal Challenge To Post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 07:25 PM

UK Court Dismisses Legal Challenge to Post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol - Reports

The Belfast High Court ruled out a legal challenge on Wednesday against the Northern Ireland Protocol launched by unionists across the United Kingdom, and stated that the post-Brexit mechanism agreed on by London and Brussels to protect the European Union's single market and customs union is lawful, UK media reported

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The Belfast High Court ruled out a legal challenge on Wednesday against the Northern Ireland Protocol launched by unionists across the United Kingdom, and stated that the post-Brexit mechanism agreed on by London and Brussels to protect the European Union's single market and customs union is lawful, UK media reported.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, upon delivering his ruling, judge Adrian Colton conceded that the protocol is in conflict with the Act of Union, but rejected the argument of the Democratic Unionist party and others that it breaches the 200-year-old law.

The judge also ruled out that the post-Brexit trade arrangements breached key provisions of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that put an end to the armed conflict in Northern Ireland.

As part of the Brexit agreement, Northern Ireland remained in the European single market and customs unions after the United Kingdom left the bloc for good on December 31, 2020.

Although there is no hard border between the British province and the Republic of Ireland, all goods and animal-based products coming from Great Britain must be checked upon arrival to Northern Ireland to comply with the EU sanitary regulations, leading to delays in the arrival of products and protests from unionists who fear the deal could damage British sovereignty over the province.

Related Topics

European Union Brussels London Belfast Ireland United Kingdom Brexit December Border 2020 Market Media All From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Court defers indictment of Sindh CM in Nooriabad p ..

4 seconds ago

Russia in Consultations With UNSC Members on Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Minorities role in national development vital: com ..

30 minutes ago

LG minister directs to complete cleaning of storm ..

32 minutes ago

PHA can make Pakistan active player in trillion do ..

32 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs Punjab govt to submit report ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.