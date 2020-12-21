UK Court Finds Two Men Guilty of Manslaughter Over Vietnamese Migrants Death

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Two men were found guilty of manslaughter on Monday by a UK court in connection with the death of 39 Vietnamese migrants who suffocated to death in the back of a lorry in Essex last year during a people-smuggling operation.

The jury of the Old Bailey court found Gheorghe Nica, 43, considered to be the organizer of the operation, and lorry driver Eamonn Harrison, 23, guilty of 39 counts of manslaughter and the two of them could be sentenced to life in jail.