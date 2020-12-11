UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Court Gives Green Light To $18Bln Class Action Against Mastercard

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:06 PM

UK Court Gives Green Light to $18Bln Class Action Against Mastercard

The UK Supreme Court cleared the way on Friday for an $18 billion collective action lawsuit brought against US-based Mastercard for allegedly overcharging British clients over a prolonged period

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The UK Supreme Court cleared the way on Friday for an $18 billion collective action lawsuit brought against US-based Mastercard for allegedly overcharging British clients over a prolonged period.

Lawyer Walter Merricks initiated the case in 2016 on behalf of 46 million Brits after the European Commission found in 2007 that the US financial services giant charged excessive transaction fees for 16 years starting in 1992.

The case will now go back to the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal for certification. It was created after the Consumer Rights Act was passed in 2015, allowing opt-out collective procedures, in which all UK-domiciled claimants are automatically included.

"The Supreme Court dismisses Mastercard's appeal. It agrees with the Court of Appeal that the CAT's decision is undermined by error of law and sends Mr Merricks' application for a CPO [collective proceedings order] back to the CAT," the court said in a press release.

The claimant said that businesses had passed on the element of unlawful overcharge included in the merchant service charge to all their customers whether those customers used a Mastercard card or not by charging higher prices for goods or services.

The opt-out clause makes every Brit who lived in the country between 1992 and 2008 and was over 16 years old eligible for a payout of up to 300 Pounds ($397) even if they have never held a Mastercard.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Brits United Kingdom 2016 2015 All Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE sends seventh medical aid flight to Sudan in f ..

10 minutes ago

Consultation Process with Asia Internet Coalition ..

27 minutes ago

AJK ILR Department fixes Dec 15, for filing tax r ..

4 minutes ago

Emergency declared in LU hospitals after surge in ..

4 minutes ago

Adams scores 39 points to help Qingdao smash Nanji ..

4 minutes ago

India, China Maintaining Communication Amid Galwan ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.