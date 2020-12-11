UK Court Gives Green Light to $18Bln Class Action Against Mastercard

The UK Supreme Court cleared the way on Friday for an $18 billion collective action lawsuit brought against US-based Mastercard for allegedly overcharging British clients over a prolonged period

Lawyer Walter Merricks initiated the case in 2016 on behalf of 46 million Brits after the European Commission found in 2007 that the US financial services giant charged excessive transaction fees for 16 years starting in 1992.

The case will now go back to the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal for certification. It was created after the Consumer Rights Act was passed in 2015, allowing opt-out collective procedures, in which all UK-domiciled claimants are automatically included.

"The Supreme Court dismisses Mastercard's appeal. It agrees with the Court of Appeal that the CAT's decision is undermined by error of law and sends Mr Merricks' application for a CPO [collective proceedings order] back to the CAT," the court said in a press release.

The claimant said that businesses had passed on the element of unlawful overcharge included in the merchant service charge to all their customers whether those customers used a Mastercard card or not by charging higher prices for goods or services.

The opt-out clause makes every Brit who lived in the country between 1992 and 2008 and was over 16 years old eligible for a payout of up to 300 Pounds ($397) even if they have never held a Mastercard.