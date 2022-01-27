UrduPoint.com

UK Court Jails Man For Assault On Govt Pandemic Adviser

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 10:23 PM

UK court jails man for assault on govt pandemic adviser

A man was jailed on Thursday for eight weeks after admitting to accosting England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty in a central London park last year

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was jailed on Thursday for eight weeks after admitting to accosting England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty in a central London park last year.

Jonathan Chew, 24, pleaded guilty to a charge of intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress to Whitty, in St James's Park, last June.

Prosecutor Iestyn Morgan told Westminster Magistrates Court that Chew filmed on his phone as his friend Lewis Hughes threw his arm around Whitty and tried to drag him into shot, while the medical officer struggled to free himself.

District judge Paul Goldspring jailed Chew for eight weeks and ordered him to pay �1,058 (1,270 Euros, $1,417).

Hughes, 24, received a suspended prison sentence last year after pleading guilty to assaulting Whitty.

Senior crown prosecutor Kalsoom Shah at the time called Hughes' behaviour "shocking and disgraceful".

It showed "little regard" for Whitty, who has been one of the most recognisable faces in the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It also broke social distancing rules in place at the time.

Whitty has been a key adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and regularly appears at televised government coronavirus briefings.

He was not injured during the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister London Man Hughes June Government Allied Rental Modarba Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US in 'Ballpark' of Nuclear Deal With Iran, But Ta ..

US in 'Ballpark' of Nuclear Deal With Iran, But Talks Could Collapse 'Very Soon' ..

2 minutes ago
 Man Utd winger Diallo joins Rangers on loan

Man Utd winger Diallo joins Rangers on loan

3 minutes ago
 New Russian Strike Drone Sirius to Make Maiden Fli ..

New Russian Strike Drone Sirius to Make Maiden Flight in May This Year - Develop ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Intends to Continue Dialogue With West, Fir ..

Russia Intends to Continue Dialogue With West, Firmly Defend Positions - Foreign ..

3 minutes ago
 US State of Oklahoma Executes Man Who Killed 2 Wom ..

US State of Oklahoma Executes Man Who Killed 2 Women During Robbery - Attorney G ..

3 minutes ago
 Number of Injured in Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Shooting ..

Number of Injured in Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Shooting Rises to 6, All Citizens of Ta ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>