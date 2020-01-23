UK Court Reschedules Assange Extradition Hearings From February to May

(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Westminster Magistrates' Court in London decided to postpone hearings on the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States from February to May, a Sputnik correspondent reported Thursday from the courthouse.

The judge agreed to grant the delay requested by Assange's lawyers, who cited the lack of time to receive and consider witnesses' statements, adding that Assange had difficulty accessing case materials.

The next technical hearing will be held on February 19.