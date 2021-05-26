UK Court Rules EU Citizens Have Right to Access Their Personal Data in Immigration Cases

The England and Wales Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday that EU citizens were unlawfully denied access to their data held by the Home Office or any other government body through the immigration exemption clause of the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The England and Wales Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday that EU citizens were unlawfully denied access to their data held by the Home Office or any other government body through the immigration exemption clause of the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA).

The verdict overturned the 2019 ruling by a high court, bringing to an end a three-year challenge by campaign groups the3million and the Open Rights Group.

"The main issue in the appeal is whether the Immigration Exemption is non-compliant with Article 23 of the GDPR [the General Data Protection Regulation], the provision that authorises an exemption of this kind. For the reasons and to the extent set out below, I have concluded that it is," Lord Justice Mark Warby said, as cited in the court's press release, with other two lord justices who heard the case agreeing with the conclusion.

The decision means that EU citizens living in the United Kingdom who are denied settled status or future immigration visas can now have full access to their personal records in Home Office databases.

This will enable them to challenge decisions in immigration cases.

The Open Rights Group called the ruling "a huge win," adding that measures to fix this unlawfulness will be determined at a hearing later in the summer.

"This is a momentous day. The Court of Appeal has recognised that the Immigration Exemption drives a huge hole through data protection law, allowing the Government to restrict access to information that may be being used to deny people their rights," Sahdya Darr, the group's immigration policy manager, said.

The rights defender went on to say that the government should deny access to personal data only "in the most exceptional circumstances," such as a criminal investigation, noting that treating immigrants as criminals and suspects is wrong.