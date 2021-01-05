UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Court Ruling Against Assange's Extradition Victory For All Journalists - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

UK Court Ruling Against Assange's Extradition Victory for All Journalists - Lawyer

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The decision of a UK court to block WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to the United States is a victory for all journalists, the whistleblower's Ecuadorean lawyer, Carlos Poveda, told Sputnik on Monday.

"This decision is not only a personal triumph for Assange but also for all journalists. It is a global achievement that we all must rally behind," he said, adding that some journalists were complicit in his persecution by choosing to stay silent.

Poveda added he had a mixed bag of feelings about the ruling because the UK district court judge was only concerned with Assange's frail mental condition, while ignoring the violation of his basic rights to freedom of expression and access to information.

UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser said that Assange would be a suicide risk if he was handed over to the United States, where he faces up to 175 years in jail for publishing classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as thousands of diplomatic cables.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Jail Iraq Suicide United Kingdom United States All Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

2 hours ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

2 hours ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

2 hours ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.