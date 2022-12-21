UK Court Says Brexit Scheme Forcing EU Citizens to Reapply to Stay in UK Unlawful -Reports

The UK High Court ruled that the government's Brexit scheme, which requires EU citizens to reapply for the right to live and work in the UK, is unlawful, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

The EU settlement scheme was launched in March 2019 and meant that all EU citizens wishing to remain in the UK after the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31, 2020, had to apply for resident status by June 2021.

EU citizens who had lived in the UK for at least five years before December 31, 2020, were automatically granted settled status, while those who had been in the UK for less time got pre-settled status.

EU citizens with pre-settled status must reapply for settled status after reaching five years of continuous residence in the UK or risk losing their right of residence, which means they cannot work, receive health care and education, or claim housing and benefits.

The Independent Monitoring Authority (IMA), set up to oversee citizens' rights, sued the UK Home Office in December, arguing that the government is violating the EU withdrawal agreement.

On Wednesday, Justice Lane ruled that the EU settlement scheme is unlawful as it seeks to revoke the right to permanent residency. The UK Home Office is going to appeal this decision, noting that the status of EU citizens remains unchanged as long as this is taking place, the newspaper said.

The IMA said that the ruling would affect over 2.4 million people who currently have pre-settled status, according to the report.

In June 2016, 51.8% of UK citizens voted in favor of terminating the country's membership of the EU, against 48.1% who voted for staying in the union. On January 31, 2020, the country left the bloc after 47 years of membership. A transition period continued until December 31, 2020, during which the UK was no longer a member of the EU but still remained in the EU single market and customs union.