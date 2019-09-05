UrduPoint.com
UK Court Sentences Grenfell Tower Fire Fraudster To 3.5 Years In Jail - Police

Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:13 PM

The Isleworth Crown Court has sentenced Daniel Steventon to three years and six months of imprisonment for false representation after the man had requested over 75,000 pounds ($91,000) in hotel fees under the claim that he had been left homeless by the devastating Grenfell Tower fire, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday

In June 2017, a massive fire broke out in the 24-storey residential building in west London, killing 72 and injuring more than 70 others. The building burned down completely and survivors have since received hefty financial support from the government.

"He [Steventon] told the authorities that he had been made homeless, and sought housing, services and financial support to the value of 75,225 as a direct result of the false claims," the Metropolitan Police said.

According to The London Economic, Steventon had falsely claimed he was a Grenfell Tower resident who sublet a small living area for 70 pounds a week in an apartment belonging to Denis Murphy, a genuine resident who had tragically died in the fire. In actuality, Steventon never was a resident and took advantage of the whole situation to live in a 4-star hotel for eight months, the newspaper added.

"As a result, he was placed in the Mercure Kensington Hotel in Cromwell Road. He moved in on August 16, 2017. He remained resident in the hotel until a meeting with Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea fraud investigators on April 19, 2018," Prosecutor Benjamin Holt said, as quoted by the newspaper.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Steventon pleaded guilty before the Isleworth Crown Court to one count of fraud by false representation last Friday.

"On Thursday, 5 September, he was sentenced at the same court to three years and six months imprisonment," the Metropolitan Police said.

An investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire found many violations of fire safety standards, such as flammable materials used for the cladding. Following the incident, the UK government launched a series of combustibility tests of high-rise residential buildings across the country, which revealed that 262 buildings used the same or similar cladding.

